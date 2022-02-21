UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Two robbers arrested

Karachi Police on Monday have arrested two accused involved in looting citizen at his doorstep in North Karachi, video of which incident also made rounds over social media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Monday have arrested two accused involved in looting citizen at his doorstep in North Karachi, video of which incident also made rounds over social media.

Surjani Town police arrested both the accused in injured condition after an encounter, according to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur.

Another accomplice of arrested accused managed to flee the scene.

The accused had snatched mobile phones and cash from a citizen and his friend outside his house in North Karachi area on February 19th at gunpoint.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the accused could be seen committing the crime.

Two illegal pistols along with ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Wasim and Hammam. Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Mobile Social Media February From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says His Meetings With Blinken, Le Drian in ..

Lavrov Says His Meetings With Blinken, Le Drian in Development

8 seconds ago
 Russian Military Says Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers ..

Russian Military Says Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers Attempting to Cross Border

37 seconds ago
 Rs8.1m released for patients' treatment: Buzdar

Rs8.1m released for patients' treatment: Buzdar

39 seconds ago
 HSA to collaborate with GMKC, BKMC in field of med ..

HSA to collaborate with GMKC, BKMC in field of medical education

40 seconds ago
 9.1m saplings to be planted in Sargodha division: ..

9.1m saplings to be planted in Sargodha division: commissioner

42 seconds ago
 NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements o ..

NATO Representatives Make Conflicting Statements on Alliance' Policy Issue - Mos ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>