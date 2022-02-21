Two robbers arrested

Karachi Police on Monday have arrested two accused involved in looting citizen at his doorstep in North Karachi, video of which incident also made rounds over social media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Monday have arrested two accused involved in looting citizen at his doorstep in North Karachi, video of which incident also made rounds over social media.

Surjani Town police arrested both the accused in injured condition after an encounter, according to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur.

Another accomplice of arrested accused managed to flee the scene.

The accused had snatched mobile phones and cash from a citizen and his friend outside his house in North Karachi area on February 19th at gunpoint.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the accused could be seen committing the crime.

Two illegal pistols along with ammunition and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Wasim and Hammam. Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.