Two Robbers Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 06:29 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from them.
The police said on Thursday that the Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrested Imran Javed and Muhammad Jalal and recovered two bikes and goods worth Rs. 219,000.
The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.