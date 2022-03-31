Two robbers arrested

The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from them.

The police said on Thursday that the Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrested Imran Javed and Muhammad Jalal and recovered two bikes and goods worth Rs. 219,000.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.