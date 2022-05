SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from them.

The police said on Sunday that a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrested Gulzar and Amir Shahzad, and recovered stolen items of Rs 290,000 and a pistol 30-bore from them.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.