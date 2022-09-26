UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Two robbers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons during checking here on Monday.

According to police, a patrolling team checked two motorcyclists at Khoi Stop, Pasrur-Sialkot Road, and recovered two pistols and several rounds from them.

The accused were identified as Imran and Shehbaz Ali of Khayali Bazaar Gujranwala.

Cases were registered against the accused in Sadar Pasrur police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Gujranwala Pasrur From

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

32 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

56 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.