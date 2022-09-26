Two robbers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons during checking here on Monday.

According to police, a patrolling team checked two motorcyclists at Khoi Stop, Pasrur-Sialkot Road, and recovered two pistols and several rounds from them.

The accused were identified as Imran and Shehbaz Ali of Khayali Bazaar Gujranwala.

Cases were registered against the accused in Sadar Pasrur police station.