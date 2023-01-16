Two robbers arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Kasur police arrested two outlaws of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables worth Rs 7.5 million from their possession here on Monday.

Allaabad police raiding team arrested two members of Ismail dacoit gang and recovered a truck worth 6 million,corn worth 1.3 million,weapons from them.

The accused confessed to have committed number of robberies.

Further investigation was underway.