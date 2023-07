(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Nishatabad police arrested two members of a gang involved in dacoity and highway robberies.

Police said on Wednesday that weapons, cell phones, two motorcycles and cash were recovered from them.

A team headed by SHO Mian Arasalan conducted a raid near Chak No 120-JB, Pull Baghwalaand arrested Rafaqat Maseih and Ahmed while two others fled away.