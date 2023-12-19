Two robbers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Roshanwala police claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered stolen solar panels from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.

215-RB and succeeded in arresting two outlaws including Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Hasan who were wanted in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered solar panels worth Rs.1.6 million from their possession while further investigation is underway, he added.