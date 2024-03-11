Two Robbers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two robbers from the jurisdiction
of Sadr Sammundri police station and recovered cash, illegal weapons and
other valuables from their possession.
On a tip-off, CIA police conducted a raid in Chak No.
445-GB and arrested
two outlaws identified as Zaheer Abbas and Nausher Ali who were wanted
by police in a number of robbery and other heinous crimes. While their two
accomplices managed to escape.
The police recovered cash, a motorcycle, mobile phones, illegal weapons
and other valuables from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman commits suicide8 minutes ago
-
AIOU aims to enroll out-of-school children9 minutes ago
-
One held with liquor9 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar19 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife28 minutes ago
-
DC chairs district peace committee meeting49 minutes ago
-
Acting CJ refuses official travelling protocols49 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plan during Ramadan49 minutes ago
-
Man killed over domestic issues58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA recovers 10 bodies out of 14 missing fishermen of Al-Assad boat58 minutes ago
-
Minister visits PTC office, reviews operational affairs58 minutes ago