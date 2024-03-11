Open Menu

Two Robbers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two robbers from the jurisdiction

of Sadr Sammundri police station and recovered cash, illegal weapons and

other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, CIA police conducted a raid in Chak No.

445-GB and arrested

two outlaws identified as Zaheer Abbas and Nausher Ali who were wanted

by police in a number of robbery and other heinous crimes. While their two

accomplices managed to escape.

The police recovered cash, a motorcycle, mobile phones, illegal weapons

and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan