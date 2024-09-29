Open Menu

Two Robbers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Two robbers arrested

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The City police arrested two robbers and recovered looted valuables from them on Sunday.

The City Kot Addu police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Hussain Abbasi, launched a special crackdown on criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables at gunpoint.

The police team arrested Abid Hussain and Rustam Ali during the crackdown.

The police recovered one million rupees in cash, three motorcycles and other valuables from robbers.

Further investigations were underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Kot Addu Criminals Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

22 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

22 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

23 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

23 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

23 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan