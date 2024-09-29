Two robbers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The City police arrested two robbers and recovered looted valuables from them on Sunday.

The City Kot Addu police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Hussain Abbasi, launched a special crackdown on criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables at gunpoint.

The police team arrested Abid Hussain and Rustam Ali during the crackdown.

The police recovered one million rupees in cash, three motorcycles and other valuables from robbers.

Further investigations were underway, police sources added.