Two Robbers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Samanabad police arrested two accused involved in street robberies here on Tuesday.

They were identified as Rehan and Ali Haider. Police recovered Rs 15,000 in cash and 7 motorcycles worth Rs 800,000 from them. The accused were wanted in motorcycle theft, street robberies and other crimes.

Legal action has been initiated against the outlaws while an investigation is underway.

