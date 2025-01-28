Two Robbers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Samanabad police arrested two accused involved in street robberies here on Tuesday.
They were identified as Rehan and Ali Haider. Police recovered Rs 15,000 in cash and 7 motorcycles worth Rs 800,000 from them. The accused were wanted in motorcycle theft, street robberies and other crimes.
Legal action has been initiated against the outlaws while an investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road project5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety training for police personnel5 minutes ago
-
Hina Parvez meets rape victims5 minutes ago
-
Minister formally inaugurates digitization of ESSI5 minutes ago
-
Committee to probe cylinder blast in Multan5 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Apna Ghar program5 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Division to launch 7-Day anti-Polio drive from Feb 35 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves 50 cases in Layyah15 minutes ago
-
KP governor criticizes KP govt’s failure to deliver15 minutes ago
-
Tanker blast: Punjab govt assures affected families of compensation15 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews anti polio campaign15 minutes ago