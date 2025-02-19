Two Robbers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Bhagtanwala police on Wednesday apprehended two suspects wanted in a robbery case and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 355,000 from them.
According to SHO Junaid Ahmed, the operation was carried out with the help of his team, leading to the arrest of suspects Sharafat and Ijaz, who had been on the police radar for their involvement in robbery cases.
The recovered stolen goods were legally processed and returned to their rightful owners.
DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf assured that the arrested individuals would face strict legal action.
Recent Stories
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..
LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police locates & reunites a 4-year-old missing girl with her family35 seconds ago
-
Missing child reunited with family after two years42 seconds ago
-
Two robbers arrested48 seconds ago
-
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch11 minutes ago
-
27 shops sealed, 10 demolished in anti-encroachment operation11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 100 properties11 minutes ago
-
DC orders enforcement of 'One-dish policy'11 minutes ago
-
IFA, Impact Research Int'l take bold steps to cut salt intake, promote healthier eating11 minutes ago
-
Power supply disruption in multiple areas due to technical fault at 132 KV grid station: IESCO11 minutes ago
-
1,565 drug-traffickers arrested in 2025 so far21 minutes ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred in Bajaur21 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA university wraps up annual Sports Gala Week21 minutes ago