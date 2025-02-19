Open Menu

Two Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Two robbers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Bhagtanwala police on Wednesday apprehended two suspects wanted in a robbery case and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 355,000 from them.

According to SHO Junaid Ahmed, the operation was carried out with the help of his team, leading to the arrest of suspects Sharafat and Ijaz, who had been on the police radar for their involvement in robbery cases.

The recovered stolen goods were legally processed and returned to their rightful owners.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf assured that the arrested individuals would face strict legal action.

