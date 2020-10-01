Two robbers arrested after encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in Mandi Daska area on Thursday.

According to the police, four dacoits were looting traders when policemen reached there and they opened firing on officials.

In retaliation, an accused was injured by firing of his own fleeing companion while the police arrested the two accused who were identified as Mukhtar and Umer Farooq involved in several cases of robbery and dacoity etc.

The police registered a case and started investigations to arrest the other two accused.