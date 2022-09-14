UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Two robbers arrested after encounter

Dolphin force claimed to have arrested two robbers after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Dolphin force claimed to have arrested two robbers after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two robbers were on their looting spree near Barnala canal when dolphin force received information and rushed to the spot.

The dolphin force directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing.

Dolphin Jawans also returned fire and during this encounter the police succeeded in overpowering the robbers.

Dolphin force also recovered weapons from the possession of outlaws who were later on identified as Mumtaz and Shoaib residents of Chiniot and they were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Robbery Chiniot Progress From

Recent Stories

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 En ..

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC - Treasu ..

8 seconds ago
 Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU i ..

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU in mashroom growth of Law Colle ..

40 seconds ago
 Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

41 seconds ago
 KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

44 seconds ago
 Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

45 seconds ago
 Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering ..

Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering: Cheema

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.