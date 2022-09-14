Two robbers arrested after encounter

Dolphin force claimed to have arrested two robbers after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Dolphin force claimed to have arrested two robbers after an encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two robbers were on their looting spree near Barnala canal when dolphin force received information and rushed to the spot.

The dolphin force directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing.

Dolphin Jawans also returned fire and during this encounter the police succeeded in overpowering the robbers.

Dolphin force also recovered weapons from the possession of outlaws who were later on identified as Mumtaz and Shoaib residents of Chiniot and they were wanted to the police in a number of robbery, theft and other cases.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.