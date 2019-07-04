UrduPoint.com
Two Robbers Arrested After Encounter In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:13 PM

Two robbers arrested after encounter in Faisalabad

City police arrested two robbers after encounter on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) -:City police arrested two robbers after encounter on Thursday.

Police spokesman on Thursday that D-type police received information that two robbers were snatching valuables from the citizens in the area of Jawad town.

On receiving information, a police party reached the spot and asked the robbers to surrender but they opened fire at the police party. The police returned fire and managed to arrest the outlaws after the encounter.

The arrested were identified as Ali of Mai Di Jhugi and Sohail Babar of Haji Abad.

The police recovered two pistols from the outlaws and sent them behind the bars after registering a case against them.

