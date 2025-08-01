Open Menu

Two Robbers Arrested After Separate Police Encounters

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Two robbers arrested after separate police encounters

Multan police have arrested two suspects involved in multiple criminal cases during separate encounters in the premises of two police stations across the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Multan police have arrested two suspects involved in multiple criminal cases during separate encounters in the premises of two police stations across the city.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred near Mitho Wala Pul in the jurisdiction of Mumtazabad Police Station. A police patrol spotted two suspects on a motorcycle coming from Bahawalpur Bypass. When signaled to stop, they tried to flee but lost control of the motorcycle. Both suspects opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape.

In the crossfire, one suspect, identified as Muhammad Rehman, s/o Abdul Sattar, resident of Gujranwala, was injured and apprehended. A stolen motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol were recovered from his possession.

However, his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police sealed nearby routes via wireless control and launched a search operation.

The second encounter took place near Chain Mari in Qutabpur Police Station’s limits. A police team intercepted three suspects on a motorcycle during routine patrolling. The suspects attempted to turn back and flee, but their motorcycle skidded. They then opened an indiscriminate fire on the police.

In the exchange, one suspect, Muhammad Shehzad, s/o Ghulam Mustafa, currently residing in Industrial Estate Multan and originally from Gujranwala, was injured and arrested. A stolen motorcycle and weapon were seized from his possession, however, two other accused identified as Muhammad Rehman and Nadeem managed to escape from the scene.

Both injured suspects have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment while police started search operation in the area to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

11 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in S ..

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai

26 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan