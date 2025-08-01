Two Robbers Arrested After Separate Police Encounters
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Multan police have arrested two suspects involved in multiple criminal cases during separate encounters in the premises of two police stations across the city
According to police sources, the first incident occurred near Mitho Wala Pul in the jurisdiction of Mumtazabad Police Station. A police patrol spotted two suspects on a motorcycle coming from Bahawalpur Bypass. When signaled to stop, they tried to flee but lost control of the motorcycle. Both suspects opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape.
In the crossfire, one suspect, identified as Muhammad Rehman, s/o Abdul Sattar, resident of Gujranwala, was injured and apprehended. A stolen motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol were recovered from his possession.
However, his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police sealed nearby routes via wireless control and launched a search operation.
The second encounter took place near Chain Mari in Qutabpur Police Station’s limits. A police team intercepted three suspects on a motorcycle during routine patrolling. The suspects attempted to turn back and flee, but their motorcycle skidded. They then opened an indiscriminate fire on the police.
In the exchange, one suspect, Muhammad Shehzad, s/o Ghulam Mustafa, currently residing in Industrial Estate Multan and originally from Gujranwala, was injured and arrested. A stolen motorcycle and weapon were seized from his possession, however, two other accused identified as Muhammad Rehman and Nadeem managed to escape from the scene.
Both injured suspects have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment while police started search operation in the area to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.
