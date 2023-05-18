UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Arrested After Shootout With Police

Published May 18, 2023

Two robbers arrested after shootout with police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) ::Two robbers were arrested after a shootout with police near a graveyard in Bajjar area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the patrolling party of Wah Cantonment Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Rafeeq was on duty on the link road of the town. The party signalled four persons riding on two different motorcycles to stop however, they opened fire at the police team which was subsequently retaliated.

During the firing exchange, two suspects received gunshot wounds due to the firing of their own accomplices. They were later apprehended in injured condition, however, their two companions managed to escape.

According to the police spokesman, the injured were identified as Irfan and Sohail. He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed their involvement in various robberies, theft and dacoity cases in Taxila and Wah. He said that a hunt had been launched to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

