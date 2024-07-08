Two Robbers Arrested, Another Escapes
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two robbers while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene after an encounter with the shopkeepers in Chak 67-JB Sadhar Adda Jhang Road
Police spokesman said here on Monday that three outlaws riding on a motorcycle tried to loot a shopkeeper in Chak 67-JB Sadhar Adda on Jhang Road but the shopkeeper produced resistance and raised alarm over which other shopkeepers also gathered on the spot and encircled the criminals.
The outlaws opened firing and injured a shopkeeper Danish Yaseen Malik (22) resident of Chak 67-JB Sadhar.
However, in return of firing by shopkeepers, two robbers received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the road while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene.
Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and arrested both accused while Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.
A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him, he added.
