Open Menu

Two Robbers Arrested, Cash, Bikes Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Two robbers arrested, cash, bikes recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered cash,

motorcycles and other items.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids and arrested two accused,

including Sultan, who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered Rs 600,000, two motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and

other items.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery

Recent Stories

AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen econo ..

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

34 minutes ago
 PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah ..

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

41 minutes ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfac ..

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

52 minutes ago
 PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

2 hours ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

4 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

17 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan