Two robbers arrested, cash, bikes recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered cash,

motorcycles and other items.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids and arrested two accused,

including Sultan, who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered Rs 600,000, two motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and

other items.