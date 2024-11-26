Two Robbers Arrested, Cash, Bikes Recovered
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered cash,
motorcycles and other items.
A police spokesman said officials conducted raids and arrested two accused,
including Sultan, who were wanted to the police in a number of robbery and other cases.
The police also recovered Rs 600,000, two motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and
other items.
Recent Stories
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elephant Madhubala heads to Safari Park for a family reunion after 15 years36 seconds ago
-
Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation till 30th11 minutes ago
-
2nd DOSTI Peshawar women literature festival starts at SBBWU21 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra’ Punjab; outsourcing of sanitation system in progress for four UCs30 minutes ago
-
FD takes action against shopkeepers for selling meat on high prices31 minutes ago
-
Dengue bouts continue in KPK as Peshawar mostly affected31 minutes ago
-
Women University opens digital computer lab31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties34 minutes ago
-
Training on fire safety, first aid held for students41 minutes ago
-
Smog crackdown: 56 shops sealed41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree on early realization of bilateral accords in multiple sectors41 minutes ago
-
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad41 minutes ago