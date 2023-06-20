Two robbers arrested from Cattle Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation arrested two suspects involved in robberies, near Jamali Pul, Cattle Market and recovered a pistol and snatched cash Rs16,000 from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Muhammad Ashraf and Ghulam Muhammad, according to a spokesman for Rangers.

The accused were arrested after the Rangers patrolling team was informed about the accused by the victim citizens.

The Rangers team returned the recovered cash, which was snatched by the accused, to the owners on the spot.

The arrested accused along with the weapons had been handed over to the police for further legal action.