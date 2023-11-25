Two Robbers Arrested, Illegal Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons, a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that ASI Wajid Khichi, on a tip-off, raided Sabi Mandi Sadar and nabbed two alleged robbers, including Yasir and Ahsan, who were wanted in a number of cases.
The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash, a mobile phone, illicit pistols and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.