Two robbers arrested, illegal weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons, a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that ASI Wajid Khichi, on a tip-off, raided Sabi Mandi Sadar and nabbed two alleged robbers, including Yasir and Ahsan, who were wanted in a number of cases.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash, a mobile phone, illicit pistols and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.