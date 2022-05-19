Two robbers arrested in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Jhang Bazaar police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons, cell phones and two motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team raided the hideout of the criminals and arrested two accused-- Shahid and Mudassar and recovered two stolen motorbikes, two pistols, cash and cell phones from them.

The criminals confessed to have committed crimes in various areas of Jhang Bazaar and Factory area police stations.

Further investigation was underway.