Two robbers arrested in gunfight

KASUR, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Two robbers were arrested,while their two others accomplices managed to escape in police encounter here in limits of Mandi Usmanwala police.

Police said here on Monday that a citizen,Fayyaz reported on 15 that four robbers snatched cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from him and fled.

The team on information set up a picket near Garday wala road while the bandits after seeing police opened fire at the party.The team retaliated and during the gunfight,two dacoit suffered injuries and fell on the ground,whereas other accomplices managed to escape.

Police arrested the accused --Saqib and Sajid and recovered the looted motorbike from him.

They were wanted by police in more 40 heinous crimes.Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other absconders,said police.