Two Robbers Arrested In Injured Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Two robbers arrested in injured condition

KASUR, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Two robbers arrested in injured condition after police encounter here in limits of Mustafabad police.

Police said here on Monday that Imran reported that some eight robbers snatched cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from him and fled.

The team on information set up a pickets near Wahegul village while the bandits opened fire on the police party.The team retaliated and during the gunfight,two dacoits suffered injuries and fell on the ground,whereas other accomplices managed to escape.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the looted motorbike,cash,weapons from them.

The dacoits, identified as Abdul Hameed and Asif, were involved in over a dozen of robberies.

Further investigation was underway.

