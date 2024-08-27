Two robbers arrested in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two dacoits were arrested while one of them was injured in a police encounter near Ketan village in Kasur on Tuesday.

According to Police, the injured robber, Zulfikar alias Japhi and his accomplice, Ali Raza alias Raju were wanted by police for several robbery cases.

When police signalled them to stop, the robbers fled and opened fire. Police returned fire and during a search operation, they found and arrested the second robber, recovering two pistols.

Both robbers are in custody and will face charges for their crimes.

