Two robbers arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.

The police on Wednesday said Kotmomin police station conducted a raid and arrestedFazalur Rehman and Amir Shahzad besides recovering two pistols and items.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.