UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:33 PM

Two robbers arrested in sargodha

The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.

The police on Wednesday said Kotmomin police station conducted a raid and arrestedFazalur Rehman and Amir Shahzad besides recovering two pistols and items.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid performs funeral prayer for Ha ..

4 minutes ago

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

13 minutes ago

Farmers advised cotton sowing from Apr 1

20 seconds ago

Merkel calls crisis meeting Wednesday over virus m ..

19 minutes ago

One year from lockdown, India battles sluggish vac ..

19 minutes ago

American Democratic Party delegation calls on Chai ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.