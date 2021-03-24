Two Robbers Arrested In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:33 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.
The police on Wednesday said Kotmomin police station conducted a raid and arrestedFazalur Rehman and Amir Shahzad besides recovering two pistols and items.
The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.