UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:36 PM

Two robbers arrested in sargodha

The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from their possession.

The police on Thursday said Atta Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrestedShahbaz Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed besides recovering three bikes and goods worth Rs 400,000.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Robbery From

Recent Stories

Prankster arrested for making videos by harassing ..

9 minutes ago

Petrol shop gutted, two injured

2 minutes ago

Two most wanted criminals killed in police encount ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Peskov Backs Mandatory Vaccinations for E ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Putin-Biden Agr ..

2 minutes ago

EU chief, on Covid recovery tour, backs Greek stim ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.