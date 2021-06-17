Two robbers arrested in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from their possession.

The police on Thursday said Atta Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrestedShahbaz Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed besides recovering three bikes and goods worth Rs 400,000.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.