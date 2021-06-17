Two Robbers Arrested In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:36 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes and goods from their possession.
The police on Thursday said Atta Shaheed police station conducted a raid and arrestedShahbaz Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed besides recovering three bikes and goods worth Rs 400,000.
The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.