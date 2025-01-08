Two Robbers Arrested In Shoot-out With Police
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Bhowana police on Wednesday arrested two robbers in injured conditions during exchange of fire.
The police spokesman said a police team was chasing the robbers during dacoity bid when they opened fire.
In retaliation, the police arrested two dacoits in injured condition and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).
The police also recovered two pistols from their possession, he said.
The police spokesman said two other accomplices of the robbers managed to flee from the scene.
The police had launched a search operation in the area to arrest other robbers, he added.
