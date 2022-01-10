UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Arrested; Looted Items Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Two robbers arrested; looted items recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two robbers involved in numerous house and shop robberies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two robbers involved in numerous house and shop robberies.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive crackdown against criminals was on full swing, said a news release on Monday.

A CIA police team comprising Sub-Inspector Turab-ul-Hassan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaffar Ali and others apprehended two robbers of an Afghani gang involved in numerous house and shop robberies in different areas of the koral and recovered gold ornaments, cash, mobile phone, motorbike, and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in koral police station and further investigation is underway from them.

The nabbed accused is identified as Noor Hassan alias Noora s/o Muhammad Hassan resident of Afghanistan and Abdul Aziz resident of Afghanistan.

The accused have confessed their involvement in case FIR no 947/21 under section 392/411 PPC Koral police station, case FIR no 193/21 under section 392/411 PPC Koral police station,case FIR no 1101/21 under section A.O 13.20.65 Koral police station and case FIR no 1102/21 under section A.O 13.20.65 Koral police station.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile CIA Criminals FIR Gold From

Recent Stories

Israel says free to act with or without Iran deal

Israel says free to act with or without Iran deal

1 minute ago
 European Scientists Say 2021 Among Top Seven Warme ..

European Scientists Say 2021 Among Top Seven Warmest Years on Record

1 minute ago
 Quality municipal services provision top priority: ..

Quality municipal services provision top priority: minister

1 minute ago
 IOM Deploys Teams to Support Rohingya Refugees Aff ..

IOM Deploys Teams to Support Rohingya Refugees Affected by Camp Fire in Banglade ..

1 minute ago
 Meeting discusses three-years rolling growth strat ..

Meeting discusses three-years rolling growth strategy

4 minutes ago
 French island MP pelted with seaweed over Covid me ..

French island MP pelted with seaweed over Covid measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.