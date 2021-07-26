UrduPoint.com
Two Robbers Arrested, Looted Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:16 PM

Old Kotwali police have arrested two robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched against criminals here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Old Kotwali police have arrested two robbers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched against criminals here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Old Kotwali police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Faisal Ali Sargana launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two notorious robbers Usman s/o Irshad and Tariq s/o Arif.

Police have recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 330,000 and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police sources said that the arrested criminals have confessed two crimes while more recoveries were expected from them.

SHO Faisal Ali Sargana said that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination.

