Two Robbers Arrested; Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two robbers arrested; motorcycles, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Sargodha Road police claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Ali said that the police after hectic efforts traced the whereabouts of dacoits, Ehtisham alias Shami and Mustansar, residents of Chak No.

202-RB, who were wanted in more than two dozen cases of robbery and theft etc.

The police during a successful raid nabbed both accused and recovered Rs.2.2 million in cash, two motorcycles, mobile phones, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

SHO Sargodha Road police station Basharat Ali and ASI Asif Ali were also present.

