Two robbers arrested, weapons, cash recovered in siakot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash here on Wednesday.

According to the police, a police team arrested Shehbaz and Pervaiz besides recovering a motorcycle, two pistols, millions of rupees and mobile phones.

The police registered separate cases against them who were wanted in robbery cases.