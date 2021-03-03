UrduPoint.com
Two Robbers Arrested, Weapons, Cash Recovered In Siakot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:46 PM

The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash here on Wednesday.

According to the police, a police team arrested Shehbaz and Pervaiz besides recovering a motorcycle, two pistols, millions of rupees and mobile phones.

The police registered separate cases against them who were wanted in robbery cases.

