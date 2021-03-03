Two Robbers Arrested, Weapons, Cash Recovered In Siakot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and cash here on Wednesday.
According to the police, a police team arrested Shehbaz and Pervaiz besides recovering a motorcycle, two pistols, millions of rupees and mobile phones.
The police registered separate cases against them who were wanted in robbery cases.