Two robbers arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials conducted a raid in Chak No 51-GB and arrested Arshad and Ehsan who were wanted to police in a number of robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered one motorcycle, weapons, cash, mobile phones and otheritems.