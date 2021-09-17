Two robbers caught red-handed

Two robbers were arrested while they were committing robbery at petrol agency in remit of Sarwar Shaheed police station here Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Two robbers were arrested while they were committing robbery at petrol agency in remit of Sarwar Shaheed police station here Friday.

According to police spokesman, the robbers riding in the car started looting cash from local petrol agency.

Upon receiving information, police reached over to catch them red-handed.

Police have recovered pistol from robbers' possession and took the car into custody which was used for committing the crime.

Police claimed that the arrested robbers- whose identification were yet to be revealed - were history sheeters and wanted in several crime incidents reported in the past with different police stations in the district.