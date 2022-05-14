UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers' Gang Busted In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Two robbers' gang busted in Islamabad

Islamabad police have arrested two notorious gangs of robbers' involved in looting people on gun point in different areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession

Following Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed all zonal police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

Following Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed all zonal police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar along with his team raided different areas and succeeded to bust four active members of two criminal gang. Gang no 1 consisted of two accused namely Umar shehzad and Muhammad Asad who were arrested in FIR No. 524/22 under section 394 PPC. Weapons with ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The gang was involved in numerous robbery incidents after erecting pickets on under construction roads in Shah Allah ditta areas.

The accused were sent to jail in four recent cases of robberies on judicial remand for identification parade.

Furthermore, Tarnol police team also held two accused of another notorious robbers' gang in FIR No. 549/22 under section 392 PPC later identified as Khan Muhammad and Janbaz.

The accused was sent to jail in two cases of robberies on judicial remand for identification parade. They were involved in looting citizens by giving them lift on vehicles and offer their vehicles for public service.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance and announced rewards for the team. He also ordered all zonal officers to intensify the security in their relevant areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

