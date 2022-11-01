Two robbers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered five motorbikes and as many cycles from their possession.

The crackdown was launched on the direction of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah.

According to police spokesman, the accused were sent to lock-up after booked under Pakistan Penal Code. Identities of the arrested people were yet to be disclosed.

DSP Yusuf Haroon said that the police would continue series of actions against the criminal elements on regular basis.

He asked people to call at Police Helpline15 in case of any suspicious activity found in their surrounding.