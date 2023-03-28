Two robbers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Kotwali police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two alleged robbers and recovered looted money of Rs 2.7 million from their possession.

DSP Kotwali Circle Ehsanullah Irshad said that police received a complaint that three robbers snatched Rs 3.

3 million from a citizen at gunpoint near Munshi Mohallah last night.

A police team was constituted to trace and arrest the suspects. After an investigation, the police succeeded in arresting two accused identified as Shabbir and Shahzad andrecovered Rs 2.7 million from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.