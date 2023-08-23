Two robbers held

Dijkot police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two robbers involved in snatching cash from a local doctor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Dijkot police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two robbers involved in snatching cash from a local doctor.

Two armed motorcyclists intercepted Dr Jahanzaib and his colleague on the way when they were going back to home from their hospital two days ago and deprived them of Rs120,000 and other valuables on gun point.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal directed the SP Iqbal Town to probe the matter and ensure the arrest of suspects without any delay.

Hence, a special team was constituted which conducted raids under supervision of SHO Dijkot police and succeeded in arresting the robbers with the help of latest technology.

The outlaws were identified as Usman and Aman who were also wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the CPO Usman Akram Gondal appreciated the performance of policeofficials on arresting the culprits within minimum time.