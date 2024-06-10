Two Robbers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sadar police station claimed to have arrested two robbers with recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
Official spokesman said, Sub- Inspector Zulfiqar Ali had registered case against the robbery incident committed with the local, Muhammad Ali Osama, resident 140/ EB on May 19 last month.
As the investigation of the crime followed, the investigation officer of the police arrested two accused namely Arsalan Gujar, resident of 303/EB and Ilyas Rahmani resident of 561/EB.
Both of the accused confessed the robbery held with Muhammad Ali Osama on the afforesaid date.
Police recovered the illegal weapons with further investigation was underway.
