Two Robbers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two robbers held

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sadar police station claimed to have arrested two robbers with recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Official spokesman said, Sub- Inspector Zulfiqar Ali had registered case against the robbery incident committed with the local, Muhammad Ali Osama, resident 140/ EB on May 19 last month.

As the investigation of the crime followed, the investigation officer of the police arrested two accused namely Arsalan Gujar, resident of 303/EB and Ilyas Rahmani resident of 561/EB.

Both of the accused confessed the robbery held with Muhammad Ali Osama on the afforesaid date.

Police recovered the illegal weapons with further investigation was underway.

