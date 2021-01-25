Two robbers held after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two robbers after a shootout near Tariqabad overhead bridge.

Four dacoits snatched Rs 18,000 and a mobile phone from Abdul Hameed near GTS Chowk in the wee hours and escaped towards Tariqabad. On information, a team of People's Colony police chased the robbers and encircled them near Tariqabad overhead bridge. The police asked the outlaws to surrender but they opened fire at police which led to cross firing.

During the firing, two dacoits received bullet injuries and fell onto the ground while their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the injured outlaws to DHQ Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Ali Hussain (35) and Javaid Muneer (28) residents of Shakeel Park.

The outlaws were wanted by police of Chak Jhumra, Sargodha Road and Mansoorabad police in a number of cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

A special raiding team has been formed to trace the whereabouts of escaped robbers.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.