Two Robbers Held After Encounter

Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two robbers after an encounter in the jurisdiction of People's Colony police station.

Dolphin force signaled two suspected motorcyclists to stop but they accelerated the speed.

The officials of dolphin force chased them and encircled them near Ideal Bakery. The outlaws opened fire at the police which led to a encounter. After a brief shootout, the police succeeded in arresting both the alleged robbers identified as Qamar Abbas and Gulfam, residents of Chak No.237-RB Khadian.

The police also recovered pistols with bullets and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

