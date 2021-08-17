Two Robbers Held After Encounter
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Dolphin force claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two alleged robbers after an encounter.
Police said that a team of Dolphin force signalled a suspected motorbike to stop on Daewoo Road but the suspects accelerated the speed.
The police team started chasing the accused and rounded up them after a brief shootout.
The criminals were identified as Shehzad Maseih, resident of Ramdewali and Rafaqat Maseih, resident of Chak No 431-JB, Gojra.
Both the accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, street robberies and theft crimes.
Further investigation was underway.