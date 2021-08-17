UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Held After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:21 PM

Two robbers held after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Dolphin force claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two alleged robbers after an encounter.

Police said that a team of Dolphin force signalled a suspected motorbike to stop on Daewoo Road but the suspects accelerated the speed.

The police team started chasing the accused and rounded up them after a brief shootout.

The criminals were identified as Shehzad Maseih, resident of Ramdewali and Rafaqat Maseih, resident of Chak No 431-JB, Gojra.

Both the accused were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, street robberies and theft crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

