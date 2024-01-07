Open Menu

Two Robbers Held During Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Two robbers held during police encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Two dacoits who sustained injuries by bullet shots fired by their own accomplices were arrested during police encounter here Sunday.

SHO Kala police station Tahir Saleem told that they received a call that four armed robbers looted a motorcycle and cash from a citizen and fled away.

The local people rounded them up and the exchange of firing continued from both sides. The armed bandits opened firing on police team as it reached. In retaliation, the two dacoits who sustained injuries with the firing of own accomplices were arrested by the police.

While two other suspects managed to flee by taking advantage of darkness and police was chasing them.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Imran s/o Allah Diwaya and Amjad s/o Habib.

