Two robbers held in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Sitiana police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting two outlaws identified as Aslam and Yaseen and recovered illegal weapons, Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in various cases of dacoity and robbery.

Further investigation was underway.