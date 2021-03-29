UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers Held In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:34 PM

Two robbers held in faisalabad

Sitiana police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possessio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Sitiana police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting two outlaws identified as Aslam and Yaseen and recovered illegal weapons, Rs 80,000 in cash and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in various cases of dacoity and robbery.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Robbery From

Recent Stories

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide

7 minutes ago

COVID prevention messages disseminated by 24,603 r ..

7 minutes ago

AIOU initiates 5-day plantation drive to tackle de ..

7 minutes ago

China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal

7 minutes ago

13 arrested over violation of anti-Covid 19 SOPs i ..

9 minutes ago

Philippines dedicates Sculptors stage in its Expo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.