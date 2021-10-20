UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:32 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Sadr police on Wednesday arrested two gangsters and recovered a bike and cash from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Ghulam Hussain and Mumtaz and recovered a motorbike and Rs 300,000 from them.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.

