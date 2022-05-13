UrduPoint.com

Two Robbers Held, Looted Cash Rs 1.9m Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Two robbers held, looted cash Rs 1.9m recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested two robbers involved in snatching cash from the caretaker of a Madrasa and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession, here on Friday.

According to police sources, caretaker of a Madrisa namely Muhammad Abid resident of Iqra Town in premises of Mumtazabad police station reported police on April 18 that two unidentified armed robbers entered into his house.

They held him and the family members hostage at gun point and looted cash Rs 1.9 million from the house. The police registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking notice of the issue, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team led by SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals. The police team using the latest techniques of investigations arrested the criminals Zia-U-Din and Ahmed Kamal while looted cash Rs 1.9 million and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The city police officer handed over the recovered amount to the complainant.

Police sources added that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals.

Related Topics

Police Police Station April Criminals Family From Million

Recent Stories

vivo Officially Confirms the Arrival of Next X Ser ..

Vivo Officially Confirms the Arrival of Next X Series Smartphone in Pakistan

6 seconds ago
 Ahmed Butt advises Dania Malik to deal with her ma ..

Ahmed Butt advises Dania Malik to deal with her matter privately

18 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in CTD Police Station Loralai

Fire erupts in CTD Police Station Loralai

46 seconds ago
 German Chancellor Calls for Early Ceasefire in Ukr ..

German Chancellor Calls for Early Ceasefire in Ukraine in Talks With Russian Pre ..

47 seconds ago
 Ukrainians find new home in French orchestras

Ukrainians find new home in French orchestras

49 seconds ago
 CDM Smith USA to contribute for reducing environme ..

CDM Smith USA to contribute for reducing environmental challenges in Pakistan

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.