Two robbers held, looted cash Rs 1.9m recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested two robbers involved in snatching cash from the caretaker of a Madrasa and recovered looted cash and weapons from their possession, here on Friday.

According to police sources, caretaker of a Madrisa namely Muhammad Abid resident of Iqra Town in premises of Mumtazabad police station reported police on April 18 that two unidentified armed robbers entered into his house.

They held him and the family members hostage at gun point and looted cash Rs 1.9 million from the house. The police registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking notice of the issue, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team led by SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals. The police team using the latest techniques of investigations arrested the criminals Zia-U-Din and Ahmed Kamal while looted cash Rs 1.9 million and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

The city police officer handed over the recovered amount to the complainant.

Police sources added that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals.