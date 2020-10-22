Two robbers held, looted valuables recovered

UrduPoint.com
Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:57 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khangarh police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two notorious robbers and recovered looted valuables and cash from their possession during a crackdown.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Khangarh police launched a crackdown against criminals under the supervision of SHO Inspector Javed Akhtar.

The police arrested two notorious robbers Sheikh Adnan s/o Manzoor Hussain and Muhammad Imran s/o Muhammad Bukhash wanted in different cases of robbery. Police have also recovered two looted motorcycles, illegal weapons and cash Rs 107000 from their possession.

SHO Inspector Javed Akhtar said that investigations from the arrested criminals were underway and more recoveries were expected from them. He said that crackdown would continue against criminals on daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

