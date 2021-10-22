Two robbers held, valuables recovered

Police have arrested two robbers involved in house robberies and recovered cash amounting Rs 35000, 3 mobile phones and 2 pistols from their possession on Friday, informed police spokesman

The arrested accused were identified as Suleman and Muhammad Asad.

SP Pothohar said that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

SP said that the outlaws who deprive the citizens of their valuables cannot escape the grip of the law.