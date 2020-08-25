UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers-in-custody Injured After Accomplices Attack Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Two robbers-in-custody injured after accomplices attack police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in gang rape of a woman and looting her house here on late Monday night.

Police spokesman said that accused Farhan Batar and Nazar Nagana were arrested by police in a gang-rape-cum-robbery case registered with PS New Multan.

The accused were being taken by police somewhere for arrest of their other accused and recovery of looted goods when accomplices of the accused attacked the police party at Bua Pur area. Police also retaliated. The police vehicle came under fire during the shootout leaving it badly damaged. The shootout left the two accused injured by the firing of their own accomplices, the spokesman said.

The injured accused were admitted to hospital.

The attackers escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

Police have registered FIR against the attackers and they would be arrested soon, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Firing Fire Police Vehicle Women FIR

Recent Stories

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

7 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

28 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.