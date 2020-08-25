Two robbers-in-custody injured after accomplices attack police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in gang rape of a woman and looting her house here on late Monday night.

Police spokesman said that accused Farhan Batar and Nazar Nagana were arrested by police in a gang-rape-cum-robbery case registered with PS New Multan.

The accused were being taken by police somewhere for arrest of their other accused and recovery of looted goods when accomplices of the accused attacked the police party at Bua Pur area. Police also retaliated. The police vehicle came under fire during the shootout leaving it badly damaged. The shootout left the two accused injured by the firing of their own accomplices, the spokesman said.

The injured accused were admitted to hospital.

The attackers escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

Police have registered FIR against the attackers and they would be arrested soon, the spokesman said.