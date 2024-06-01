Two robbers injured during robbery attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Two robbers involved in many robbery cases, snatching at gun points and injuring common people were arrested by the Bana Mari Police after an exchange of firing, Police said here Saturday.

According to detail, the exchange of fire took place between police and a gang of robbers wherein the robbers were injured.

Two dangerous robbers wanted by Police in many cases were arrested.

Police also confirmed that one member of the gang managed to escape. The snatched mobile phones, motorcycles and weapons were recovered from the alleged accused. A case has been registered against the alleged accused and further investigation has started.